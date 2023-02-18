Polar Plunge
EPD: Hit-and-run occurs in Drakes parking lot

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a hit and run occurred at the restaurant Drakes in Evansville Friday.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1222 Hirschland Road for a hit-and-run report in Evansville Friday.

Police say the victim stated that someone had caused damage to the left rear of her vehicle and said she did not see who hit her vehicle because she was inside when it happened.

Officers say they were able to pull security footage from Drakes and the footage showed an older blonde female had backed up into the victim’s car and then left the parking lot.

