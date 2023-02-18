Polar Plunge
Dubois Co. man faces 6 charges of child molestation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Birdseye man was arrested after the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office received reports of alleged child molestation.

After subsequent investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jason Stone was arrested, and faces 6 charges of child molesting.

Stone is currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center on a $40,000 cash bond.

USI holds annual International Food Expo on Friday
Sheriff’s office brings in-house advocate to support sexual assault victims
UE celebrates Founders Day with time capsule opening
Man charged with rape & child molestation sentenced to time served
