Another unseasonably warm week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a mostly sunny day, clouds rolled in this evening, and our skies will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. A few sprinkles may be possible, but we are not expecting any significant rainfall tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 30s by the end of the night.

The overnight clouds quickly clear as we head into Sunday. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy at times with winds from the south-southwest at around 9 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. That southerly breeze will help push warmer air up into the Tri-State, and our temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60° Sunday afternoon. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year.

Clouds move back into our region Sunday evening, and a few showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning before our skies turn mostly sunny again Monday afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our next big weather system moves through during the middle of the week. A few showers are possible Tuesday, mainly later in the day, but most of the rain will fall Wednesday. Right now, it looks like we will get one wave of rain Wednesday morning as a warm front passes through our region, then another wave Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front.

The actual cold front may lag behind the rain with this system, which means the rain will clear out Wednesday night, and Thursday will be mostly sunny, but our wind direction will not change until Thursday night, ushering in colder air for Friday. Warm air flowing in from the south-southwest will push our temperatures to around 70° both Wednesday and Thursday, then our highs will drop back into the upper 40s Friday. However, another warm-up and more rain may be possible next weekend.

