‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard

FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.(File | SDI Productions via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin are recognizing a worker for helping keep school students safe in the community.

The Nekoosa Police Department said a school crossing guard recently went above and beyond by carrying an injured student home after school.

According to the department, a kindergarten student injured their ankle while walking home from Humke Elementary School. The injury was so bad that the student was unable to continue to walk.

Marilyn, a crossing guard, noticed that the girl did not come to the intersection, as usual, that afternoon. She said she became concerned and headed toward the school to see if the girl was still coming.

The crossing guard reportedly ended up finding the student on the sidewalk, unable to walk. So, she scooped the girl up and took her home to her parents, who were very grateful.

The police department said it is truly proud of Marilyn and the other dedicated crossing guards in the community for keeping children safe.

“Way to go Marilyn for going above and beyond,” the department shared.

