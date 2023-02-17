Polar Plunge
Woman accused of leaving newborn, toddler, and child alone inside apartment

Jasmine Stewart
Jasmine Stewart(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing three counts of child neglect.

28-year-old Jasmine Stewart was arrested Friday morning and booked into jail on a $1,000 bond.

Her arrest affidavit shows it stems from an incident back on February 2.

Officers say they went to Stewart’s apartment on Thunderbolt Lane, and a nine-year-old answered the door.

They say a six-week-old and a two-year-old were also inside the apartment with no adults.

Officers say the newborn was crying on a mattress on the floor. They say a large blanket was under the baby’s head.

Police say the older child told officers his mother had gone to court 30 minutes ago, and he didn’t have a phone or way to contact her.

They say Stewart returned home after they found her number and called her.

Police say Stewart didn’t seem to think there was anything wrong with leaving the children.

They say she told them she had only been at a store for 15 minutes, but didn’t have any groceries with her.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

