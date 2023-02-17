What people should be aware of before filing tax returns?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Internal Revenue Service asked people to wait until Feb. 15 to file due to Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), R Tax Service’s Jeffrey Roman says.

According to the IRS, people filing should be prepared to report disaster relief funds, energy credits, inflation adjustments for 2022 and other a few other credits. Roman says people can also expect to see fewer pandemic-related credits and exemptions.

“A lot of the tax credits have went back to normal and people aren’t getting as big of refunds because they’re back to the normal levels rather than the COVID levels and the levels try to boost the economy,” Roman said.

Roman says those filing should make sure they have all their documents (W-2, Form 1099-T, etc.) to avoid having to submit amendments. He says those filing could be liable to pay money back if they’re not careful.

“Even if you owe, it’s better to go ahead and file early,” said Roman. “You can file and you don’t have to pay until April 18 but it’s better to go ahead and file if you can.”

Diversity Tax Services owner Tonda Avery says business owners who took out Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans should be prepared to share this information in their tax returns also.

“Those are things that they’re going to get to look at and say, ‘Hey, they didn’t pay their taxes on this,’” said Avery. “We try to explain to our clients that yes you do need to pay your annual quarterly monthly or however you set up your taxes and you don’t just need to pay them to federal, you need to pay them to state too.”

Officials say if you’re looking to file your taxes on your own, allow a tax preparer to review it before you submit information to the IRS.

“The only question that’s not a good question is the one that you don’t ask,” said Avery.

According to the IRS, the penalty for failing to file your taxes is 5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late.

Click here to access “Important Tax Alerts and News” from the IRS for the 2022 tax season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.