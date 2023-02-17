Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting first ever Infant Mortality Summit

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is hosting its first ever local Infant Mortality Summit.

That event is expected to start at 9 a.m. and will run until 2:30 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

Organizers say the event is a community call to action to improve fetal, infant and maternal health outcomes.

The keynote speaker will be former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Updates on road closures due to high water, power outages as storms roll in
High water closes several Tri-State roads
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16

Latest News

9th annual Franklin St. Gumbo Cookoff kicking off Sat.
Johnathan Long
Henderson man facing rape, child molestation charges to be sentenced
2/17 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Henderson man facing rape, child molestation charges to be sentenced
Henderson man facing rape, child molestation charges to be sentenced