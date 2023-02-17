Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting first ever Infant Mortality Summit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is hosting its first ever local Infant Mortality Summit.

That event is expected to start at 9 a.m. and will run until 2:30 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

Organizers say the event is a community call to action to improve fetal, infant and maternal health outcomes.

The keynote speaker will be former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams.

