UE receives $750K funding for wellness clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has received $750,000 from the state for the development of a community-based mental health and wellness clinic.

The funding is part of the Evansville region’s READI Awards Initiative.

Indiana’s READI funds work toward improving the quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity within their communities.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, UE will admit its first cohort of graduate students for the newly developed Doctor of Clinical Psychology program. The clinic would provide students and faculty the ability to offer testing to clients.

