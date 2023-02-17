Polar Plunge
UE receives $750K funding for wellness clinic
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has received $750,000 from the state for the development of a community-based mental health and wellness clinic.

The funding is part of the Evansville region’s READI Awards Initiative.

Indiana’s READI funds work toward improving the quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity within their communities.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, UE will admit its first cohort of graduate students for the newly developed Doctor of Clinical Psychology program. The clinic would provide students and faculty the ability to offer testing to clients.

