Two multi-state meth trafficers sentenced to combined 15 years in federal prison

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, two men have been sentenced to federal prison for pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

The press release states that 37-year-old Christopher Stafford of Princeton has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 47-year-old Donnell White of Louisville has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, between November 6 and 22 of 2019, Stafford and White consipired together to possess and distribute between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

During a traffic stop Stafford’s vehicle was searched by officers where they located methamphetamine that he purchased from White over a prior two-week period.

White agreed to sell Stafford one pound of methamphetamine on November 22, 2019, the same day Stafford was pulled over and searched.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge, Richard L. Young.

Judge Young also ordered that both Stafford and White be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 and 5 years, respectively.

