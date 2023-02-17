‘Sensory Sundays’ coming to cMoe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Autism Evansville is teaming up with the Children’s Museum of Evansville to bring Sensory Sundays, starting in March.

Five times a year, cMoe will be closed to the public, and invite families who have children with sensory disorders to come to the museum.

Sensory Sundays will offer a less overwhelming experience for children on the autism spectrum.

“We’ll be turning down the lights, turning off any exhibits that might be triggering, turning off any loud noises that might be triggering,” Autism Evansville Executive Director Kelsey Schapker said. “We’re definitely taking everything into account.”

The first Sensory Sunday is March 5 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. During that time, kids and their families can enjoy everything cMoe has to offer, without worrying about sensory overload.

“It will be a quiet time, there will be less noise, but still the same activities that the families can enjoy with their small little ones,” said Melissa Moore, the marketing and communications manager at cMoe.

Sensory Sundays also present an opportunity for families to connect.

“When a special needs family encounters another special needs family, you just get it,” Schapker said. “It’s nice to be with other families that understand what you’re going through.”

“At the end of the day, we just want families to come together, to be together, and of course the children to come and play,” Moore said.

Sensory Sundays are planned for the first Sunday of every other month going forward.

On March 5, cMoe will reopen to the public at noon.

