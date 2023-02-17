Quiet weekend, more rain next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly cloudy and cooler Friday as temperatures rose into the middle 50s. Skies will clear Friday night and lows will sink into the lower 20s for Saturday morning. Mostly sunny on Saturday with a high in the lower 50s. A few showers possible late Saturday night, then partly sunny on Sunday with a high of 58. Temps will surge back into the 60s by Monday, and may top out in the lower 70s on Wednesday. Several weather disturbances will move through next week, with rain possible each day from Monday to Thursday. Best chance for storms will be on Wednesday night through early Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.