Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive thru leads to drug dealing charge

Deshaun Palmer
Deshaun Palmer(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is now accused of dealing marijuana after police say he was smoking it in the drive thru of a Madisonville bank.

It happened Thursday shortly before 1 p.m. on North Main Street.

Police say an employee flagged down law enforcement because of 26-year-old Deshaun Palmer’s behavior.

Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from his car while they were still 20 feet away.

Police say Palmer failed some field sobriety tests.

They say he admitted marijuana was in the car, and they found marijuana ashes in the ash tray as well as a jar of marijuana in a backpack.

Police say there was also a scale and several plastic baggies in the backpack.

Inside a duffle bag, police say they found more baggies and a small journal that seemed to be a record for drug deals

They say they also found several prepaid cell phones.

Palmer was taken to the hospital for a blood test and then to jail.

He’s charged with trafficking marijuana and driving under the influence. Jail records show he was released on bond about 30 minutes after he was booked Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Updates on road closures due to high water, power outages as storms roll in
High water closes several Tri-State roads
Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16

Latest News

Fire breaks out on Green St. in Henderson
Fire breaks out on Green St. in Henderson
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
Comedian Eddie Griffin bringing comedy show to Evansville
Comedian Eddie Griffin bringing comedy show to Evansville