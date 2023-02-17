Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive thru leads to drug dealing charge

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is now accused of dealing marijuana after police say he was smoking it in the drive thru of a Madisonville bank.

It happened Thursday shortly before 1 p.m. on North Main Street.

Police say an employee flagged down law enforcement because of 26-year-old Deshaun Palmer’s behavior.

Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from his car while they were still 20 feet away.

Police say Palmer failed some field sobriety tests.

They say he admitted marijuana was in the car, and they found marijuana ashes in the ash tray as well as a jar of marijuana in a backpack.

Police say there was also a scale and several plastic baggies in the backpack.

Inside a duffle bag, police say they found more baggies and a small journal that seemed to be a record for drug deals

They say they also found several prepaid cell phones.

Palmer was taken to the hospital for a blood test and then to jail.

He’s charged with trafficking marijuana and driving under the influence. Jail records show he was released on bond about 30 minutes after he was booked Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.