Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrest man wanted for hospital thefts

William Moore
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Charges have been filed against a man wanted for thefts at Perry County Memorial Hospital dating back to December.

Officials say William Moore of Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested after tips came in about similar thefts at hospitals in Kentucky.

In a joint investigation with Kentucky law enforcement officials, felony theft charges were filed.

Moore is currently in jail in Barren County, Kentucky on similar charges.

