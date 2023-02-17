Polar Plunge
Pentatonix getting Walk of Fame star, beatboxing member from Owensboro

Kevin Olusola
Kevin Olusola(Kevin Olusola's Facebook page)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro native is about to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with is a cappella group Pentatonix.

Kevin Olusola, or K.O., has been a member of the popular group since 2011.

He is best known as the beatboxer for Pentatonix. He’s also a singer-songwriter and cellist.

The dedication for the star is scheduled for next Tuesday.

You can watch it live here.

Pentatonix is scheduled to start a tour in Japan on March 6.

