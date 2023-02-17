Polar Plunge
McCutchanville Fire Dept. hosting annual Chili Day in honor of Jeremy Tighe

McCutchanville Fire Dept. hosting annual Chili Day in honor of Jeremy Tighe
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is remembering a McCutchanville firefighter this weekend.

Firefighter Jeremy Tighe died in 2012 when the engine he was on crashed on St. Joseph Avenue.

This year, the McCutchanville Fire Department and the Jeremy Tighe board is hosting their 11th Chili Day in his honor.

It’s a fundraiser and the money goes to help families who have gone through similar situations.

The event is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their Station on Petersburg Road.

