Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approves over $1.2M for new projects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved over $1.2 million for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

According to a press release, the following projects were approved by the board:

County and State Funded Projects Avios Cuban Meats, LLLP was approved $155,403 in state funds to purchase equipment for their meat processing facility. Blackacre Conservancy, Inc. was approved $2,785 in Jefferson County funds to build a hoop barn and purchase storage for equipment. Community Farm Alliance, Inc. was approved $621,717 in state funds over a two-year period to continue supporting market and nutrition incentives and increase access to local food for low-income populations. Daviess County Cattleman’s Association was approved $5,775 in Daviess County funds to purchase a Mobile Beef Promotion Trailer. Metcalfe County 4-H Council, Inc. was approved $1,500 in Metcalfe County funds to purchase 25 hams for Metcalfe County 4-H members.

State Program

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Four CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $341,072:

Campbell ($37,685) Harlan ($53,387) Ohio ($130,000) Washington ($120,000)

Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally-sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.

One DAR program was approved by the board totaling $15,000:

Shelby ($15,000)

Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.

One NextGen program was approved by the board totaling $37,500:

Washington ($37,500)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

Four YAIPs were approved by the board totaling $46,500:

Harlan ($2,500)

Shelby ($10,000)

Washington ($19,000)

Wayne ($15,000)

