Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hoops Live Scoreboard - Week 7

Watch highlights on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the...
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Follow updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Hoops Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Warrick Co. teen killed in crash, another teen hurt
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Updates on road closures due to high water, power outages as storms roll in
High water closes several Tri-State roads
Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge

Latest News

H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz
Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors
Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors
Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors
Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz