Henderson man facing rape, child molestation charges to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man facing rape and child molestation charges in Vanderburgh County is set to be sentenced Friday.

43-year-old Johnathan Long reached a plea deal in January.

The details of the agreement were not made public, but they show “factual basis” with a child molesting charge.

Long was arrested in 2018, after authorities say he had previously been indicted on similar charges in Henderson.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.