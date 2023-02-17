Polar Plunge
Henderson man facing rape, child molestation charges to be sentenced
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man facing rape and child molestation charges in Vanderburgh County is set to be sentenced Friday.

43-year-old Johnathan Long reached a plea deal in January.

The details of the agreement were not made public, but they show “factual basis” with a child molesting charge.

Long was arrested in 2018, after authorities say he had previously been indicted on similar charges in Henderson.

We will update this story as it develops.

