Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison boys basketball standouts Shane Sims and Terry Hooks were named the Hoops Live Players of the Week on Thursday, receiving 20,145 votes.

Trailing by two points with under 30 seconds left against Reitz last week, Hooks scored a basket to tie the game, then got a steal and passed the ball to Sims, who capped off the close victory with a layup at the buzzer. Sims finished with 15 points on the night, while Hooks racked up 12 points for the Warriors.

Harrison and Castle are now tied for first place in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conferences with 7-1 records.

