Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors

Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison boys basketball standouts Shane Sims and Terry Hooks were named the Hoops Live Players of the Week on Thursday, receiving 20,145 votes.

Trailing by two points with under 30 seconds left against Reitz last week, Hooks scored a basket to tie the game, then got a steal and passed the ball to Sims, who capped off the close victory with a layup at the buzzer. Sims finished with 15 points on the night, while Hooks racked up 12 points for the Warriors.

Harrison and Castle are now tied for first place in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conferences with 7-1 records.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Updates on road closures due to high water, power outages as storms roll in
High water closes several Tri-State roads
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16

Latest News

H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz
Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors
Harrison duo Shane Sims and Terry Hooks earn Week 6 POTW honors
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Reitz
Forest Park girls basketball looking to defend 2A state title
Forest Park girls basketball looking to defend 2A state title