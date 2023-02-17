Friday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A Henderson man facing several charges in Vanderburgh County including child molestation is set to be sentenced Friday.
He was arrested back in 2018.
A Mt. Vernon man awaiting trial plead ‘guilty as charged’ in the death of an infant he was babysitting.
He faces up to 30 years in prison.
In just a few months, news coverage of jury trials in Indiana may look different.
It’s all thanks to a new ruling by the Indiana Supreme Court.
Evansville authorities say a distracted driver made a big hole in a bar on Main Street.
Police say no one inside was seriously hurt.
