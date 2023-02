HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson fire crews were called to a home Friday in the 800 block of North Green Street.

It broke out around 9 a.m.

Officials say there was heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

Green Street is closed in the area.

Fire crews say they can no longer be in the building, and they are now fighting the fire in defensive mode.

House fire in Henderson (WFIE)

