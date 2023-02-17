Polar Plunge
Evansville Rescue Mission provides new primary care clinic for homeless

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare and Evansville Rescue Mission have collaborated to provide a new primary care clinic at Evansville Rescue Mission for the homeless clients they serve.

Starting Friday, Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare will begin offering primary care services that provide health needs such as diabetes, high blood pressure and COPD.

In addition health exams, medication management and post hospital follow-ups will be offered to clients of Evansville Rescue Mission.

The clinic will be hosted at the 500 East Walnut Street location in downtown Evansville and will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

President and CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, Katy Adams, says that providing health equality is one of their top priorities.

“Southwestern is committed to providing comprehensive care for our community and recognizes that often primary care services, like mental health and addiction services, need to begin in the individual’s environment, says Adams. “Assuring health equity and access for services is our priority.”

Their hope for the clinic is that individuals will continue to use their primary care services after they leave the shelter and are living in permanent housing.

For more information about primary care services at Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

