Evansville officers complete CIT training Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Evansville Police Department, 49 law enforcement officers are completing CIT training to learn how to safely engage mental health consumers in crisis.

According to a press release, Friday the officers complete their 40-hour training.

The Crisis Intervention Team program is a community partnership of law enforcement , mental health, and addiction professionals who are people who live with mental illness and/or addiction disorders, their families, and other partners to improve community responses to mental health crises.

While CIT programs are known for CIT-trained officers, successful CIT programs also focus on improving the crisis response system, advocating for needed services, and strengthening partnerships across the community.

