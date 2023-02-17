Coyote sightings increase in Kentucky during winter mating season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources say that coyotes have become more active during the winter mating season.

Reported sightings have increased in rural and urban areas across Kentucky as a result of the winter mating season, which peaks in February and March.

Wildlife biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Laura Palmer, says these sightings usually increase through July.

“Coyote sightings typically increase this time of year when they are mating, and through July when they are raising pups,” said Palmer. “Human conflicts can be avoided by having a basic understanding of these wild animals.”

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says suggests to plug holes under fences, block access to crawl spaces and fences around yards and gardens to help avoid coyotes.

Pet owners should turn on outside lights and check the yard for unwanted animals before letting their pet outside.

Coyotes have been common in Kentucky for at least the past 50 years and are found in every state, except Hawaii.

