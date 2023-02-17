Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Comedian Eddie Griffin bringing comedy show to Evansville

Comedian Eddie Griffin bringing comedy show to Evansville
Comedian Eddie Griffin bringing comedy show to Evansville(Victory Theatre)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eddie Griffin is bringing his stand-up comedy to the Victory Theatre on July 1.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990 and hasn’t looked back since.

His Stand-Up Comedy Specials have received rave reviews including Def Comedy Jam (1992), the Cable Ace Award-nominated HBO special One Night stand (1992), the HBO special Voodoo Child (1997), Dysfunktional Family (2003), Comedy Central’s You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It (2011), and the Showtime Special Undeniable (2018).

Comedy Central has honored Eddie as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time.

As an actor, Eddie Griffin has appeared in over 50 films such films as The Last Boy Scout (1991), Coneheads (1993), Armageddon (1998), Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), Norbit (2007), American Hero (2015) Mucho Dinero (2016), and A Star is Born (2018). His most notable film role was Anton Jackson in Undercover Brother (2002). Eddie was nominated (1996) and won (2000) the NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in his own hit comedy series Malcolm and Eddie (1996-2000). In 2019 Eddie began shooting the feature film The Comeback Trail alongside actors Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Updates on road closures due to high water, power outages as storms roll in
High water closes several Tri-State roads
Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16

Latest News

Fire breaks out on Green St. in Henderson
Fire breaks out on Green St. in Henderson
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive thru leads to drug dealing charge