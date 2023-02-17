Comedian Eddie Griffin bringing comedy show to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eddie Griffin is bringing his stand-up comedy to the Victory Theatre on July 1.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990 and hasn’t looked back since.

His Stand-Up Comedy Specials have received rave reviews including Def Comedy Jam (1992), the Cable Ace Award-nominated HBO special One Night stand (1992), the HBO special Voodoo Child (1997), Dysfunktional Family (2003), Comedy Central’s You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It (2011), and the Showtime Special Undeniable (2018).

Comedy Central has honored Eddie as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time.

As an actor, Eddie Griffin has appeared in over 50 films such films as The Last Boy Scout (1991), Coneheads (1993), Armageddon (1998), Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), Norbit (2007), American Hero (2015) Mucho Dinero (2016), and A Star is Born (2018). His most notable film role was Anton Jackson in Undercover Brother (2002). Eddie was nominated (1996) and won (2000) the NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in his own hit comedy series Malcolm and Eddie (1996-2000). In 2019 Eddie began shooting the feature film The Comeback Trail alongside actors Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.