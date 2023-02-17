Church donates zero-degree sleeping bags to VCSO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office now has 20 new below-zero sleeping bags to distribute to those struggling with housing.

Deputies say Pastor David Whitmore with Catalyst Church dropped off the collection of sleeping bags this week.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says the idea behind the donation is for deputies to provide a free sleeping bag to any individual in need while on patrol.

“If we encounter an individual who is experiencing homelessness and the temperature is down where it’s life-threatening or uncomfortable, at least this gives us another option who either is unwilling to go to a shelter or there is no shelter available,” Sheriff Robinson said.

We also got the chance to talk with Pastor Whitmore, who says that a member actually decided to get the idea rolling for the church to collect the sleeping bags. 14 News asked Justin LaGrange what gave him the idea.

“Obviously it’s hard to just delegate someone to go driving around downtown late at night and try to give them out,” LaGrange said. “So I contacted Noah Robinson at the sheriff’s office so it might be cool to give them out to your officers who are out patrolling at night and can see a night and fill a need.”

The sheriff says the sleeping bag can serve as an emergency bed, providing warmth and comfort in the event shelter or other housing was unavailable.

