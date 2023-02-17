Polar Plunge
Choir concert in celebration of Black History Month returning to Evansville
By Travis Onyett
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A popular choir performance is making its return to Evansville this weekend.

The Black History Month Unity Choir Concert is back after being on hiatus during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is celebrating its 50th year in Evansville.

The choir has 30 churches and over 100 choristers involved in this performance.

Vocalists began rehearsing Wednesday and will continue rehearsal through Saturday.

The choir director, James Hamler, says the goal of this performance is to bring the community together and celebrate Black History Month through gospel music.

“When a special needs family encounters another special needs family, you just get it,” Hamler said. “It’s nice to be with other families that understand what you’re going through.”

The first Sensory Sunday is March 5 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The event is free and the museum will reopen to the public at noon.

