Breezy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered flurries then becoming partly sunny late this afternoon as high temps drop into the mid-30s. Wind chills in the mid to upper 20s behind a northwest wind gusting to 20-miles an hour. Tonight, clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 40s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps elevate into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.