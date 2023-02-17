Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy, Colder

A Bright Weekend
2/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered flurries then becoming partly sunny late this afternoon as high temps drop into the mid-30s.  Wind chills in the mid to upper 20s behind a northwest wind gusting to 20-miles an hour. Tonight, clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 40s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps elevate into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Updates on road closures due to high water, power outages as storms roll in
High water closes several Tri-State roads
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16
Princeton quintuplets celebrate Sweet 16

Latest News

14 First Alert
Sharply colder for Friday
14 First Alert 2/16 at 10pm
14 First Alert 2/16 at 10pm
2/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/16 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/16 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast