Blood drive held in honor of woman battling leukemia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than a dozen people gave blood Friday in Evansville, in honor of a woman battling leukemia.

The Red Cross drive took place at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Sun Wortman was diagnosed with Leukemia last December.

She needs frequent blood and platelet transfusions.

Her family held the drive, to say thank you for all the support Sun has received so far.

Sun’s sister in law Beth Skeels says she knows the need for blood is great.

”It was getting hard to find blood that she could use because of her conditions. So we decided we would give back to the community, and she was wanting to give back too. She was very grateful for being alive and having the blood she was able to get, and she wants to make sure everyone else has that same opportunity to have the blood,” said Skeels.

Skeels is encouraging anyone who is able to donate blood to make an appointment with The Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.