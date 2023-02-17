Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Blood drive held in honor of woman battling leukemia

File photo
File photo(Vince Little / US Army)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than a dozen people gave blood Friday in Evansville, in honor of a woman battling leukemia.

The Red Cross drive took place at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Sun Wortman was diagnosed with Leukemia last December.

She needs frequent blood and platelet transfusions.

Her family held the drive, to say thank you for all the support Sun has received so far.

Sun’s sister in law Beth Skeels says she knows the need for blood is great.

”It was getting hard to find blood that she could use because of her conditions. So we decided we would give back to the community, and she was wanting to give back too. She was very grateful for being alive and having the blood she was able to get, and she wants to make sure everyone else has that same opportunity to have the blood,” said Skeels.

Skeels is encouraging anyone who is able to donate blood to make an appointment with The Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Warrick Co. teen killed in crash, another teen hurt
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Updates on road closures due to high water, power outages as storms roll in
High water closes several Tri-State roads
Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge

Latest News

March and protest event held by Black Student Union at UE
March and protest event held by Black Student Union at UE
AT&T manager accused of stealing $25K from store
AT&T manager accused of stealing $25K from store
Woman accused of leaving newborn, toddler, and child alone inside apartment
Woman accused of leaving newborn, toddler, and child alone inside apartment
March and protest event held by Black Student Union at UE
March and protest event held by Black Student Union at UE