Beshear signs bill to lower income tax in Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed House Bill 1 into law, lowering the income tax in Kentucky.

MORE: Bill to lower Kentucky income tax sent to Beshear’s desk

In a video announcement on Friday, Gov. Beshear brought up the impacts inflation has had on Kentuckians.

He addressed that the gas prices have went down, but grocery prices are still up. He also said in the video that reducing the sales tax would have been the best route, but the Kentucky General Assembly had “refused to go that route.”

