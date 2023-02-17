AT&T manager facing theft charge after allegedly stealing $25K from store
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An AT&T store manager has been arrested after police say she stole $25,071.50 from the store.
According to a press release, on Feb. 10, an AT&T Sales Manager reported the theft to the Madisonville Police Department.
Police say 33-year-old Katie Covington was interviewed and admitted to stealing at least $10,000 from the AT&T store over a two-month period.
MPD says Covington was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail where she is facing a theft by unlawful taking charge.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.