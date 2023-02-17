Polar Plunge
9th annual Franklin St. Gumbo Cookoff kicking off Sat.

(Travis Mitchell)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 9th annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cookoff is set to kick off this weekend.

All along West Franklin Street people will be able to sample gumbo from several businesses, who are partnering with non-profits.

On the day of the event, it will cost $30.

Attendees are asked to bring their own spoons, but if you forget, you can buy some at the mug pick up sites.

The event is set to start Saturday at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

