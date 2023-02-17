9th annual Franklin St. Gumbo Cookoff kicking off Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 9th annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cookoff is set to kick off this weekend.

All along West Franklin Street people will be able to sample gumbo from several businesses, who are partnering with non-profits.

On the day of the event, it will cost $30.

Attendees are asked to bring their own spoons, but if you forget, you can buy some at the mug pick up sites.

The event is set to start Saturday at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.