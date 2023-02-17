1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.
It happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Ashby Road south of Gentry Road.
Officials say a Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Ashby Road when the driver lost control.
They say the Jeep hit a guardrail, which caused it to roll over.
Officials say the driver, 17-year-old Ashton Pryor, was killed.
They say the 15-year-old passenger was taken to an Evansville hospital.
Officials don’t believe her injuries are life-threatening.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.
