1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Ashby Road south of Gentry Road.

Officials say a Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Ashby Road when the driver lost control.

They say the Jeep hit a guardrail, which caused it to roll over.

Officials say the driver, 17-year-old Ashton Pryor, was killed.

They say the 15-year-old passenger was taken to an Evansville hospital.

Officials don’t believe her injuries are life-threatening.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Ashton Pryor at the 2021 softball sectional championship (WFIE)

