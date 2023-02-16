Polar Plunge
Wayne Co. man sentenced for importing hundreds of counterfeit designer phone cases

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Wayne County man has been sentenced after federal authorities say he admitted to importing hundreds of counterfeit designer phone cases to resell in the U.S.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say that 21-year-old Trevor Edwards pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Investigators say they seized 500 cases when the shipment reached the U.S. border from Hong Kong. Authorities say when they arrested Edwards, he had more than 300 of the cases, thousands of vape pens and cartridges with cannabis, as well as $241,000 in cash.

