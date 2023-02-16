Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday Morning has announced they will be closing their two Tri-State stores.

Those two locations are on Green River Road in Evansville and on Calumet Trace in Owensboro, Kentucky.

That’s according to the store’s corporate website.

On Valentine’s Day, the company announced they’re filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

NBC Dallas Fort Worth reports more than 250 stores are closing across the country.

No word on the exact date the stores will close.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.