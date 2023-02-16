Polar Plunge
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

2/16 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for severe storms Thursday morning.

Breaking overnight out of Evansville, a police report shows authorities are investigating a robbery at a liquor store.

It happened on Pollack Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Guilty on all charges. That’s what a jury decided on Heidi Carter.

They combed through hours of evidence in the murder, rape and confinement trial.

Daviess County deputies say a short chase ended with one man behind bars.

He’s facing a long list of charges including driving on a DUI suspended license.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

