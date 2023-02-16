Showers, Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers mixing with scattered storms during the morning as high temps will reach the mid-60s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is damaging winds. Afternoon temps will drop into the lower 50s with the passage of the cold front. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and sharply colder as lows sink into the upper 20s.

Friday, morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s. Friday night, clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 40s.

