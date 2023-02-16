Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Showers, Thunderstorms

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers mixing with scattered storms during the morning as high temps will reach the mid-60s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is damaging winds. Afternoon temps will drop into the lower 50s with the passage of the cold front. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and sharply colder as lows sink into the upper 20s.

Friday, morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s. Friday night, clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro
Jerrelle Taylor
Affidavit: Suspect arrested in Evansville death investigation
WFIE White Co.
Names released of elderly couple found shot in White Co., Ill.

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
On alert for strong storms overnight
14 First Alert 2/15 at 10pm
14 First Alert 2/15 at 10pm
2/15 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/15 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.