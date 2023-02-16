Sharply colder for Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A record 1.58″ of rain was measured at Evansville Regional Airport on Thursday, shattering the old record of 1.12″ set in 2003. As the cold front moves east of the Tri-State, frigid air will sweep in for Friday. Morning lows will dip into the upper 20s under cloudy skies. Slow clearing during the day with a high of 38. Saturday will be the coldest morning of the week with a low of 22. As sunshine returns, highs should make it into the upper 40s to near 50 on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near 60. Another round of active weather will arrive next week. Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 61. By Tuesday, strong southerly winds will kick temperatures up to 70 by Wednesday. More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

