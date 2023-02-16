Polar Plunge
Ribbon cutting set for new housing community downtown Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a ceremonial ribbon cutting and open house is set to take place at the new Erie Pointe apartments.

Those new apartments are located downtown in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

According to a release, the ceremony is expected to start at 2 p.m.

Officials say the tax credit development project added 38 newly constructed affordable housing units in the multi-story building.

They say the building has eight units set aside for community integration for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

