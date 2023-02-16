Polar Plunge
Review hearing set for former addiction counselor arrested on dealing charges

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A review hearing is expected for a former addiction counselor arrested on dealing meth.

52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was released from jail on a $20,000 bond in January, but an arrest warrant issued hours later shows Hagedorn admitted to using meth, cocaine and alcohol after posting bond.

[Previous Story: Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release]

Hagedorn used to be the director of Now Counseling in Evansville.

He stepped away from the job a year before his arrest.

Gibson County Judge Robert Krieg was appointed as a Special Judge in the case.

Krieg ruled that Hagedorn will remain in custody until after Thursday’s hearing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

