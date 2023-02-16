Rep. Bucshon pays visit to meet with Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon stopped by Evansville where he met with Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana officials.

Junior Achievement is dedicated to giving youth the knowledge and skills they need both now and in the future. Bucshon says giving youth opportunities to succeed, and focus on their career paths is crucial. While there are thousands of jobs opening in the U.S., he says exposing youth to the workforce is crucial.

“It’s about young people,” Rep. Bucshon said. “It’s about getting people into the workforce and training them in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Honestly helping them figure out where they fit in the job market space and get them off to a good start.”

Bucshon says he visits Junior Achievement every two years.

