Police searching for missing 71-year-old Albion man

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - The Albion Police Department says they are looking for a missing 71-year-old man.

They say Kenneth Mann was supposed to have an appointment in Mount Carmel, but never made it.

Albion police say Mann walks with a bowlegged step and was expected to have knee replacement surgery.

According to a social media post, Mann was last seen driving a silver 2002 Chevy Avalanche with at least one Navy Seabees decal on the back window. He was also last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown leather belt, a light green L/S shirt and SAS shoes.

Officials are asking that if you have seen Mann to contact Edwards County Sheriff’s Office at 618-445-2721.

