Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police searching for missing 71-year-old Albion man

71-year-old Kenneth Mann
71-year-old Kenneth Mann(Albion Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - The Albion Police Department says they are looking for a missing 71-year-old man.

They say Kenneth Mann was supposed to have an appointment in Mount Carmel, but never made it.

Albion police say Mann walks with a bowlegged step and was expected to have knee replacement surgery.

According to a social media post, Mann was last seen driving a silver 2002 Chevy Avalanche with at least one Navy Seabees decal on the back window. He was also last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown leather belt, a light green L/S shirt and SAS shoes.

Officials are asking that if you have seen Mann to contact Edwards County Sheriff’s Office at 618-445-2721.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro
Jerrelle Taylor
Affidavit: Suspect arrested in Evansville death investigation
WFIE White Co.
Names released of elderly couple found shot in White Co., Ill.

Latest News

Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge
Ernesto Lopez-Morales
Man sentenced 11 years in Perry Co. rape case
DCPS: School bus ends up off road as high water blocks area
DCPS: School bus ends up off road as high water blocks area
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores