Police investigating robbery at Evansville liquor store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police report shows authorities are investigating a robbery at Mr. Liquor on Pollack Avenue.

According to a police report, that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

A man came in the store and pointed a gun at the clerk saying, “open the drawer, I don’t want to shoot you,” the report shows. The man then stole cash, the clerk’s coin purse and some alcohol.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the police department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.