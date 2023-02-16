Polar Plunge
Police investigating robbery at Evansville liquor store

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police report shows authorities are investigating a robbery at Mr. Liquor on Pollack Avenue.

According to a police report, that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

A man came in the store and pointed a gun at the clerk saying, “open the drawer, I don’t want to shoot you,” the report shows. The man then stole cash, the clerk’s coin purse and some alcohol.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the police department.

