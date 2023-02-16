Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man sentenced 11 years in Perry Co. rape case

Ernesto Lopez-Morales
Ernesto Lopez-Morales
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced to a total of 11 years in a rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement case.

The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was sentenced to 10 years in prison connected to that rape charge, and another one year on community corrections for criminal confinement.

Officials say the sexual battery count was dropped due to it being connected to another charge.

The prosecutor says the attack happened in May of last year.

Lopez-Morales was found guilty last month.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro
Jerrelle Taylor
Affidavit: Suspect arrested in Evansville death investigation
WFIE White Co.
Names released of elderly couple found shot in White Co., Ill.

Latest News

Joshua Leduc
Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge
DCPS: School bus ends up off road as high water blocks area
DCPS: School bus ends up off road as high water blocks area
Tuesday Morning closing its two Tri-State stores
Michael Hagedorn
Review hearing set for former addiction counselor arrested on dealing charges