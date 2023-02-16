Man sentenced 11 years in Perry Co. rape case

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced to a total of 11 years in a rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement case.

The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was sentenced to 10 years in prison connected to that rape charge, and another one year on community corrections for criminal confinement.

Officials say the sexual battery count was dropped due to it being connected to another charge.

The prosecutor says the attack happened in May of last year.

Lopez-Morales was found guilty last month.

