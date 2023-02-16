Man facing several charges after short chase in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say a short chase in Daviess County ended with the arrest of one man.

They say it started when dispatchers got a report about a reckless driver on Highway 60 near Highway 231 in Maceo.

Dispatchers say a pickup truck was driving too fast and side swiped a semi truck around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says they tried to pull the truck over at Highway 60 West and Worthington Road, but it kept going. They were able to pull the truck over in front of Southern Star on Highway 56.

During an investigation authorities say the driver, Michael Scott, was suspected to be under the influence.

Authorities say the truck was stolen from a repair shop on West 4th Street on Tuesday.

Scott is facing a long list of charges, including fleeing from police, driving on a DUI suspended license and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.