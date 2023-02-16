Man accused of selling a large amount of meth to undercover cops

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence, Kentucky, man is accused of selling large amounts of meth.

Officials with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics unit says they had been getting information about 35-year-old Chase Copeland.

During their investigation, they say detectives made several controlled purchases from Copeland.

On Wednesday, they say he was seen leaving the Baymont Inn. He was then pulled over, and officials say they found a large amount of drugs.

They were able to get a search warrant for his hotel room, where they say they found a large amount of meth, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia including scales, a pipe, baggies, and a loaded gun.

Investigators say Copeland has several prior felony convictions.

He faces several new charges.

