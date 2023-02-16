Polar Plunge
Ind. state officials issue warnings over thieves stealing SNAP funds(KCRG)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card theft is on the rise in the Hoosier State, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

Officials say they have only seen “minimal accounts” of EBT theft lately, but they are issuing safety tips anyways.

14 News began looking into EBT theft earlier this week when someone reached out to us and said his daughter’s EBT card was hacked by someone in New York, and he was told he wouldn’t be getting a refund.

This prompted us to reach out to the local FSSA office, which directed us to the state. Deputy Communications Director Marni Lemons says they arere working on a plan to refund people who have been hacked. She says that plan will be submitted to the federal government by the end of the month.

In a statement, officials with the Department of Agriculture stated they are “aware of increased reports of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) theft due to card skimming, cloning, and similar fraudulent methods.”

The statement goes on to mention that President Joe Biden signed the “Omnibus” into law, which includes provisions for the replacement of stolen EBT benefits.

Officials recommend people to change their EBT PIN number regularly, keep their card protected from the view of others and never give out their EBT card number over the phone. In a recording, state officials say it will never ask for their EBT information over the phone.

