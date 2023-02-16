Former Pre-K teacher facing new child molesting charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man has been arrested again for sex crimes against children.

21-year-old Joshua Leduc was arrested Wednesday night. He’s charged with child seduction and child molesting

[Previous: EPD: Preschool teacher facing child molestation charges]

Leduc was arrested last year after police say he molested a young child several times while he worked as a pre-school teacher at Bethel United Church of Christ.

According to the new arrest affidavit, a victim was interviewed at Holly’s House late last week.

Investigators say the young girl described how she was also molested last year by Leduc, who was her teacher.

Leduc had been out on bond while facing charges connected to the first victim.

He’s in court Thursday morning for the new charges.

His bond is $100,000 or $10,00 cash.

