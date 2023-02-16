Forest Park girls basketball looking to defend 2A state title

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park girls basketball team remains in the postseason conversation following a dominant regional win over Brownstown Central this past weekend.

Forest Park was crowned state champions last season in Class 2A.

This year, the Rangers already checked off one championship title from their list after winning their first-ever Pocket Athletic Conference title.

Forest Park then cruised through their sectional, beating North Posey, Tell City and South Spencer by a margin average of 24 points, before going on to defeat Brownstown Central in the regional.

With seven total seniors this season, a majority of the roster came back from last year’s state championship team.

“It gives us a lot of confidence because we’ve already been in those tough situations playing on different courts and in different atmospheres,” Forest Park senior Amber Tretter said.

“These girls have been working for lofty goals for a long time, ever since they could pick up a basketball,” Forest Park head coach Tony Hasenour said. “They’ve had a dream of a state championship ever since they were little, and for that to come true last year was a dream come true for them, a dream come true for me. These girls seem to be comfortable in that situation and that’s definitely something that puts my mind at ease as a coach.”

The Rangers will face Greencastle in the Saturday morning sem i final at Shelbyville.

Tip-off is set for 10 a.m. EST.

