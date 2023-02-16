Five bids placed for Wesselman Park pickleball courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pickleball courts are now one step closer to being added to Wesselman Park.

The project received five bids at the Evansville Parks Board meeting.

24 outdoor pickleball courts are planned to be built near the tennis courts at the park.

There will also be a covered area with benches along the “pedestrian promenade.”

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says one of the many next steps is to add additional trees to help mitigate noise from the park.

“It’s not just for the pickleball courts project, but also for the tennis courts,” Schaefer said. “I mean that creates activity out here, and I can see why neighbors want to have some type of barriers.”

Schaefer says he expects bids to be approved within the next two parks board meetings.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.