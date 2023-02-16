Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Five bids placed for Wesselman Park pickleball courts

Five bids placed for Wesselman Park pickleball courts
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pickleball courts are now one step closer to being added to Wesselman Park.

The project received five bids at the Evansville Parks Board meeting.

24 outdoor pickleball courts are planned to be built near the tennis courts at the park.

There will also be a covered area with benches along the “pedestrian promenade.”

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says one of the many next steps is to add additional trees to help mitigate noise from the park.

“It’s not just for the pickleball courts project, but also for the tennis courts,” Schaefer said. “I mean that creates activity out here, and I can see why neighbors want to have some type of barriers.”

Schaefer says he expects bids to be approved within the next two parks board meetings.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro
Brandon Artis
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case

Latest News

Rep. Bucshon pays visit to meet with Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana
Rep. Bucshon pays visit to meet with Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana
An Evansville Police Department car
Child neglect arrests rising in Evansville, police say
Owensboro family celebrates Valentine’s Day spreading kindness to others
Owensboro family celebrates Valentine’s Day by spreading kindness to others
Heidi Carter.
Jury deliberating in Evansville rape, confinement trial